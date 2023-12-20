'Group Of Friends Of Sustainable Transport' Established By Turkmenistan Welcomes New Members

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, December 21. At the
fourth online meeting of the Group of Friends on Sustainable
Transport, created on the initiative of Turkmenistan, applications
for membership from Nicaragua, Laos and Morocco were approved,
The meeting also discussed preparations for the UN decade of
sustainable transport in 2026-2035, the upcoming High-level Meeting
of the UN General Assembly on multilateral transport cooperation in
2024 and the next UN Global Sustainable Transport Conference.
Special attention was paid to the formation of an Advisory
Council on the platform of the Group of Friends, which is designed
to prepare information and analytical materials on international
cooperation in the field of transport.
Also at the meeting, the parties supported the idea of creating
a World Academy of Transport Diplomacy, the first pilot lectures of
which are scheduled for February-April 2024.
The Group of Friends of Sustainable Transport is an informal
community of UN member states, which was created on the initiative
of Turkmenistan in 2022.
The aim of this group is to promote sustainable transport as a
key factor in development and cooperation at all levels. The Group
also serves as a platform for sharing knowledge and best practices
in this field.
