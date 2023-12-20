'Group Of Friends Of Sustainable Transport' Established By Turkmenistan Welcomes New Members

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, December 21. At the fourth online meeting of the Group of Friends on Sustainable Transport, created on the initiative of Turkmenistan, applications for membership from Nicaragua, Laos and Morocco were approved, Trend reports.

The meeting also discussed preparations for the UN decade of sustainable transport in 2026-2035, the upcoming High-level Meeting of the UN General Assembly on multilateral transport cooperation in 2024 and the next UN Global Sustainable Transport Conference.

Special attention was paid to the formation of an Advisory Council on the platform of the Group of Friends, which is designed to prepare information and analytical materials on international cooperation in the field of transport.

Also at the meeting, the parties supported the idea of creating a World Academy of Transport Diplomacy, the first pilot lectures of which are scheduled for February-April 2024.

The Group of Friends of Sustainable Transport is an informal community of UN member states, which was created on the initiative of Turkmenistan in 2022.

The aim of this group is to promote sustainable transport as a key factor in development and cooperation at all levels. The Group also serves as a platform for sharing knowledge and best practices in this field.

