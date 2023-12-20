Biden Expects“Good Faith” Approach From Congress To Unblocking Ukraine Aid

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Joe Biden administration has demonstrated good faith and conscientiousness in negotiating immigration reform to unblock further assistance to Ukraine, and expects the same approach from Republicans in Congress.

That's according to the National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications, John Kirby, who spoke with journalists during a press gaggle on Wednesday, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

"The President - he said it himself.

He's - he's confident that we are approaching this in a good-faith way.

We want our colleagues on Congress to approach these discussions in a good-faith way," said the White House official.

In this way, he responded to a request to comment on the statement by Volodymyr Zelensky, who expressed confidence that the United States and European Union will not betray Ukraine.

Kirby also confirmed that "some progress" had been made in negotiations between Republicans and Democrats, including with the participation of Biden administration officials. In this regard, he noted that he would not get ahead of events with his forecasts.

“We'll have to see where it goes,” he concluded.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday that the goal of the United States is to provide Ukraine with a solid foundation for further development, as well as independence from large-scale aid in the future.