Ukraine Drafts Amendments To Rules Of Journalists' Access To Front Lines - Zelensky

President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine discussed with the prime minister and minister of defense the issue of journalists' access to the front lines.

The head of state touched upon the issue during a video address to the nation, Ukrinform reports.

"Many meetings this afternoon. Prime Minister. Minister of Defense. A very important issue of communications regarding the war, our defense, the front in general. Access to the front for journalists. Changes have been drafted – there should be more coverage of the front line developments. I am grateful to everyone who understands the importance of this and helps keep our defense, our defense needs in the international focus," the head of state said.

Also, as the president added, a meeting was held with the Minister of Strategic Industries regarding the readiness of the bomb shelter network across the country. According to Zelensky, December saw good results in this matter.