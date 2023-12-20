Russia May Step Up Offensive On Avdiivka Once Ground Freezes - White House

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The U.S. administration believes that Russian troops are waiting for dirt to freeze in order to intensify offensive operations in the east of Ukraine, in particular in the Avdiivka area.

This was stated by the National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications, John Kirby, who spoke during a press gaggle on Wednesday, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

"We have seen that the Russians are - they actually are and continue to intend to want to conduct offensive operations, particularly in the east around this place called Avdiivka. And we believe - we have every reason to believe that as the ground freezes towards the end of January and into February, that will make it easier for Russians - Russian forces to go on the move," Kirby said.

According to him, Russia is attacking critical infrastructure in Ukraine, launching drones and missiles, trying to weaponize the wintertime.

Therefore, it is necessary to provide Ukrainian air defense units with additional capabilities.

"So, time is not on our side.

We want to get this funding as soon as we can," the White House official said, reiterating the call to Congress to pass a supplemental national security package without delay.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the White House expressed the expectation that Republicans in Congress would demonstrate a good faith approach to negotiations on migration reform in order to unlock continued assistance to Ukraine.