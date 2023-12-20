Zelensky Thanks New Zealand PM For Supporting Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky had a phone call with Prime Minister Christopher Luxon of New Zealand.

The head of state reported this during a video address to the nation Wednesday night, an Ukrinform correspondent saw.

"I spoke with the prime minister of New Zealand. For us in Ukraine, for our international position, every voice in the world is absolutely important, absolutely everyone who values international law and is ready to defend it. I thanked New Zealand for its constant support of Ukraine, for its support in demining, for support and sanctions against Russia, for work on promoting the Peace Formula," Zelensky said.

He added that active efforts are underway to organize the next meeting on the Peace Formula in the format of advisers to the leaders.

"Step by step, we are making our Peace Formula the Formula of the international majority. I am grateful to everyone who helps. And, of course, gratitude to our soldiers is unwavering every day," Zelensky said.

As reported, the third meeting of national security and foreign policy advisers regarding the implementation of President Volodymyr Zelensky's Peace Formula and the principles of restoring peace in Ukraine was held in Malta in October.

Photo: President's Office