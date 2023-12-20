Turkish, Egyptian Leaders Discuss Continued Israeli Aggression On Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ANKARA, Dec 20 (KUNA) -- Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan discussed, via phone on Wednesday, with his Egyptian counterpart Abdelfattah Al-Sisi the Israeli occupation's continued aggression on the Gaza Strip.

In the phone call, the two leaders also reviewed the efforts to deliver humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip, according to a statement by the Turkish Communications Directorate.

"President Erdogan stated that it is important for Islamic countries to continue efforts initiated to ensure a permanent cease-fire in unity," the statement added.

The Turkish president expressed best wishes to President Al-Sisi, who won a new term this week.

Erdogan hoped Al-Sisi's new term would be beneficial for Turkiye-Egypt relations. (end)

