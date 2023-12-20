Over 20,000 Palestinians Martyred In 1,700 Israeli Atrocities In Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Dec 20 (KUNA) -- The media office of the Palestinian government in the Gaza Strip said the Israeli occupation forces had committed 1,700 horrible atrocities since last October which left 26,700 martyrs and missing people.

More than 20,000 martyrs, including nearly 8,000 children and 6,000 women, have been verified by hospitals, the office said in a press release on Wednesday evening.

Nearly 6,700 people who went missing are believed to be martyrs under rubble, the sources estimated, noting that 70 percent of the people unaccounted for are children and women.

The atrocities committed by the Israeli occupation forces also resulted in 52,600 injuries, besides hundreds of arrests, including 99 medics and eight journalists, according to the statement.

Regarding the aid supplies, the statement said the quantities allowed into the Strip meet just two percent of the huge needs of the population trapped in this brutal war.

The media office urged reopening the Rafah crossing on Gaza borders with Egypt and all border crossings around the clock to help deliver medical and food supplies to the improved population.

In a related development, a Palestinian teenager, identified as Mahmoud Za'oul, 16, succumbed to a bullet injury he sustained in an attack by the Israeli occupation forces on Husan village near the West Bank city of Bethlehem.

The victim was shot in the neck and was rushed to a nearby hospital where he breathed his last, the Palestinian Ministry of Health said in a statement this evening. (end)

