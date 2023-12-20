Blinken: US Committed To Facilitating Humanitarian Aid To Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Dec 20 (KUNA) -- US Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken has spoken with Jordan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi.

He underscored the US commitment to providing and facilitating increased and sustained humanitarian assistance into Gaza and expressed appreciation for Jordan's leadership in providing aid, US State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller said in a press release on Wednesday.

The Secretary and the Foreign Minister also discussed efforts to prevent the conflict from spreading and the need to do everything possible to protect civilians in Gaza and stop extremist settler violence in the West Bank.

Secretary Blinken reiterated the US commitment to achieving sustained peace through the establishment of a Palestinian state as part of a two-state solution, Miller added. (end)

amm









MENAFN20122023000071011013ID1107636018