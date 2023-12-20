US Sanctions Four Involved In Seaborne Export Of Russian Crude Oil

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Dec 20 (KUNA) -- The United States imposed Wednesday sanctions against four persons involved in the seaborne export of Russian crude oil.

The United States is designating a Government of Russia-owned ship manager as well as three oil traders involved in the seaborne export of Russian crude oil, the US Department of State said in a statement.

"Today's designations follow similar actions by our partners in the Price Cap Coalition to degrade Russia's ability to fund its illegal war against Ukraine while keeping oil markets stable," it added.

It stressed that "traders and other participants in the seaborne transport of Russian oil must adhere to the compliance guidelines agreed upon by the Price Cap Coalition in order to use Price Cap Coalition service providers".

The United States, alongside "our Price Cap Coalition partner", is committed to tightening compliance and enforcement of the price cap policy on Russian oil, including by imposing sanctions on those engaged in deceptive practices and by updating our compliance rules and regulations as necessary, stated.

Meanwhile, the Department of the Treasury said in a statement that actions were taken pursuant to Executive Order 14024 for operating or having operated in the marine sector of the Russian Federation economy or for being owned or controlled by, or having acted or purported to act for or on behalf of, directly or indirectly, the Government of the Russian Federation.

The United States is part of an international coalition of countries, including the G7, the European Union and Australia, that have agreed to prohibit the import of crude oil and petroleum products of Russian Federation origin. (end)

amm









MENAFN20122023000071011013ID1107636017