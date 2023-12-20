Blinken: Washington Seeks Strategic Failure For Moscow In Ukraine

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Dec 20 (KUNA) -- US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken stressed Wednesday that Washington will continue to mobilize global support to ensure a strategic failure for Moscow in the Ukraine conflict.

Blinken added that it had been a challenging year on the battlefield for the Ukrainians, and they stood in front of one of the largest armies in the world.

Despite multiple Russian attacks, they did not give up any ground and pushed the Russian Navy back into the Black Sea. The Ukrainians succeeded in opening a corridor, allowing them to export grains and other products worldwide.

He argued that Russia is currently militarily, economically, and diplomatically weaker compared to its situation at the beginning of its military operation against Ukraine in February 2021.

Blinken reiterated that NATO has become more prominent, stronger, and more united than ever in its nearly 75-year history.

He pointed out that "international support was crucial to Ukraine's success, highlighting that Europe "contributed more than USD 110 billion to Ukraine, compared to about USD 70 billion provided by the United States.

Blinken praised the decision of the European Council last week to expand the Union, including the start of negotiations with Ukraine in preparation for its membership.

In addition, Japan, South Korea, Australia, and other countries in the Indo-Pacific region are raising their aid to Ukraine, from rebuilding the energy network to providing military assistance. (end)

rsr









MENAFN20122023000071011013ID1107636016