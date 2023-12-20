WFP Delivers First Aid Convoy From Jordan To Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ROME, Dec 20 (KUNA) -- A 46-truck convoy, organized by the World Food Programme (WFP) and the Jordan Hashemite Charity Organization (JHCO), on Wednesday carried more than 750 metric tons of life-saving food into Gaza, marking the first time a direct aid convoy from Jordan has reached the Strip since the start of the war.

"Establishing a corridor through Jordan will increase the flow of aid and remove some of the pressure and congestion we are currently facing. This will allow us to secure more supplies and have more trucks on the road," Samer Abdel-Jaber, WFP Palestine Representative and Country Director/Emergency Coordinator, said in a WFP statement.

"We are very grateful to everyone who made this possible. This is a promising step that will hopefully grant us more sustained and scaled-up access to reach more people in Gaza, faster."

After weeks of coordination with all parties, this crucial first step could pave the way for a more sustainable aid corridor through Jordan and allow for the delivery of more aid at scale. That has so far not been possible with only one route through Egypt.

In line with its commitment to provide life-saving food assistance to people in Gaza, WFP has been mobilizing food across all surrounding areas in the region.

Delivering food from Jordan, to Gaza through Kerem Shalom crossing will increase the volume and speed of food reaching the Gaza Strip, as millions face the risk of starvation.

WFP has been continuously working with the Government of Jordan to augment the humanitarian response to Gaza since the start of the current crisis.

In past weeks, WFP transported aid from Jordan to Gaza through the Aqaba - Nuweiba/Egypt crossing point and facilitated airlifts of inter-agency humanitarian supplies from Jordan to warehouse facilities at Al-Arish for eventual transport to Gaza.

This further collaboration has come following the recent Aqaba Process Meeting, hosted by the Jordanian King Abdullah II, which called for the opening of additional border crossings and the use of Jordan as a base for aid entry into Gaza.

After 10 weeks of the crisis in Gaza, half of the population is now starving, with little access to food, water, and shelter.

The WFP said it is committed to providing vital food assistance to reach people in Gaza wherever they are in the fastest way possible.

To do so, WFP calls for an immediate ceasefire and the opening of all border crossings to provide relief and put an end to the suffering. (end)

