Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Wednesday Until 00:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT - His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah took oath at a special National Assembly session becoming the 17th Amir of the State of Kuwait.

KUWAIT - His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah pledged to be a "loyal citizen" for his nation and people, and underlined that executive and legislative authorities should cooperate to serve best interest of State of Kuwait.

KUWAIT - His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah accepted the resignation of the government and assigned it to act as care-taker.

NEW YORK - The UN General Assembly held a special session to pay tribute to the late Amir of Kuwait Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

CAIRO - Kuwait continues to be a staunch supporter of the Palestinian people in the face of crimes committed by the Israeli occupation against civilians, schools, hospitals and houses in Gaza Strip, the Gulf state's permanent representative to the Arab League said.

RAMALLAH - The media office of the Palestinian government in the Gaza Strip said the Israeli occupation forces had committed 1,700 horrible atrocities since last October which left 26,700 martyrs and missing people.

BEIRUT - Israeli army's artillery and aircraft bombarded most of the border towns in southern Lebanon, killing three people.

RAMALLAH - At least eight Palestinian people were martyred and 110 others injured in a chain of violent raids launched by the Israeli occupation forces at the vicinity of Kuwait Specialized Hospital in Rafah City, south of the Gaza Strip.

BAGHDAD - US Deputy Secretary of State Victoria Nuland said that "her country is moving to end military operations in Gaza as nearly as possible".

VIENNA - Austria plans to adopt a strict policy against Israeli extremists accused of committing violent actions against the Palestinian civilians, Foreign Minister Alexander Schulenburg said in remarks published by media. (end) ibi