NIA Takes Up Kokernag Encounter Case

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Anantnag- The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has taken over the investigation of the Kokernag, Anantnag encounter case, on the directions of the Ministry of Home Affairs, sources revealed Wednesday.
They said following the Ministry of Home Affairs notification, the NIA took charge of the case and registered it with FIR number RC-04/2023/NIA/JMU at the Jammu Police Station of the agency.“The agency will initiate a detailed investigation into the encounter case,” they said.
The Kokernag encounter that took place on September 13 this year claimed the lives of three senior officials from the Army and J&K Police. In the seven-day-long encounter, Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) commander Uzair Khan was also killed along with another terrorist
