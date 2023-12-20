Prudent Funding Brings Credit Card Processing Expertise To Fragmented SMB Lending Industry

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Mehdi Kolahian, Partner Relationship Manager at Prudent Funding

Ben Amar, Chief Operating Officer of Prudent Funding

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Prudent Funding , a new financial services company based in Miami, announced its launch today to modernize and connect the fragmented small and medium business (SMB) lending industry.Founded by veterans of the credit card processing industry, Prudent Funding aims to bring the same opportunities for scalability, efficiency and transparency to SMB lending that credit card processors brought to merchant services decades ago."The SMB lending space today looks a lot like merchant services did in the early days, before companies like First Data came along to aggregate everything," said Ben Amar, Chief Operating Officer of Prudent Funding. "It's still the wild west - fragmented, paper-based, and full of distrust between lenders, brokers, and merchants."Prudent Funding serves as an intermediary marketplace between lenders and independent sales organization (ISO) brokers. By aggregating deal flow, standardizing practices, and aligning incentives, Prudent Funding enables lenders to reach more merchants while providing brokers faster funding and better service for their clients."It's like Visa and Mastercard connecting small merchants around the world through their vast network of banks and processors," explained Mehdi Kolahian, Partner Relationship Manager at Prudent Funding. "We do the same for the SMB lending industry, assembling an expansive network of lending partners and small brokers under one virtual roof."The company's founders saw an opportunity to leverage their payments expertise to bring order and efficiency to SMB financing the way card networks streamlined payments for merchants. But it was the broken trust between brokers, lenders and merchants that really motivated them to launch Prudent Funding."There is a lack of transparency that breeds distrust in this industry," said Amar. "Everyone is out to maximize their own profit, which leads to a lot of bad behavior. We want to connect lenders and brokers in a transparent marketplace that benefits all parties."With its technology-driven platform and focus on operational excellence, Prudent Funding aims to bring industry-leading speed, transparency and reliability to the traditionally opaque SMB lending sector.The company's expansive lender network provides brokers access to multiple loan options for their merchant clients. And Prudent Funding's standardized processes and strict ethics ensure merchants receive fast, fair funding.About Prudent FundingPrudent Funding operates a marketplace connecting lenders and ISO brokers to streamline SMB financing. The company was founded in 2022 by payments industry veterans and is headquartered in Miami, Florida. For more information, visit .

