Prepare For Winter: Essential Tips And Tools From Snow Joe®

Winter's here. It's crucial to be prepared for snow and ice. Snow Joe, a leader in innovative snow-clearing equipment, offers a range of products for this. In this article, we feature some key products designed to tackle winter challenges, ensuring safety and convenience for everyone.

Whether you're clearing a small driveway, deck, or sidewalk, Snow Joe has the tools to get the job done effectively.

When it comes to snow, Go with Joe® and Get Equipped® to handle any challenge winter throws your way.

One such product is a cordless snow blower. Easily clear an 18x10-inch path through snow with the Snow Joe IONMAX Snow Blower Bundle . Its 1200-watt brushless motor and heavy-duty, rubber-tipped steel blade help it plow through 10 tons of snow per charge! The adjustable chute can throw snow up to 20 feet in any direction. Additionally, it comes with a 2-watt LED headlight for nighttime use, two 4.0 Ah batteries, a dual-port charger, and an Ice Dozer® ice and snow scraper.

Looking for a tool that's compact and always ready to go? Clear snow and ice off your car in the early mornings or late evenings with the Snow Joe Snow Broom + Ice Scraper . A versatile tool for your winter arsenal, equipped with LED lights, an extendable pole and an 18-inch foam head for easy, scratch-free snow clearing. Then, easily store neatly inside your car!

Use ergonomic tools, like the Snow Joe Shovelution® , with its spring-assisted handle to reduce back strain, making snow shoveling easy. Pro-tip: Shovel multiple times during heavy snowfall. Don't wait for the snow to accumulate; your back will thank us!

Keep up to date with weather forecasts, prepare for winter storms!

About Snow Joe

Snow Joe - and its complementary brands Sun Joe®, Aqua Joe®, and Auto Joe® - planted its roots in 2004 as a digitally native, direct-to-consumer company that designs, develops, and distributes high-quality, yet affordable, lawn and garden tools. It has grown to become a leader in electric and cordless snowblowers and electric pressure washers, and now offers a wide range of tools to tackle any outdoor chore. For more information, visit snowjoe

