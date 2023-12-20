Sunpower (SPWR) Plummets After Issuing “Going Concern” Warning Amid Investor Suit Asserting Bookkeeping Fraud - Hagens Berman

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Encourages SPWR Investors with Substantial Losses to Contact Firm's Attorneys Before Dec. 26th Deadline

Class Period: Mar. 9, 2023 – Oct. 24, 2023

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: Dec. 26, 2023

SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ: SPWR) Securities Fraud Class Action:

On Dec. 18, SunPower shares tumbled after the company raised concerns about the company going out of business. In its SEC filing, the company advised that its failure to file timely 3Q 2023 financial results constituted a breach of its credit agreement and could lead lenders to recall $65.3 million in debt. The company warned that if it is unable to secure a waiver from the lenders, it would not have the necessary funds to finance day-to-day operations.

SunPower's going concern warning comes on the heels of an investor class action suit.

That complaint alleges SunPower mispresented and concealed that: (1) due to a material weakness in internal control over financial reporting, it inaccurately reported cost of revenue and inventory metrics; and (2) as a result, the company was reasonably likely to incur significant charges to restate prior financial reporting.

Investors allegedly learned the truth on Oct. 24, 2023, when SunPower admitted that“the value of consignment inventory of microinverter components at certain third-party locations had been overstated [...] in the range of approximately $16 million to $20 million, resulting in the associated cost of revenue being understated.”

SunPower also admitted to material weaknesses in its internal control over financial reporting.

The price of SunPower shares remain depressed, having lost appx. 75% in value year to date.

