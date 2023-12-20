(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Horse Soldier Bourbon Bison Jerky

Horse Soldier Partners with Montana-Based Yellowstone Foods to Create Horse Soldier Bison Jerky

- John KokoST. PETERSBURG, FL, USA, December 20, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Horse Soldier , the company behind the award-winning Horse Soldier Bourbon Whiskey , announces their partnership with Yellowstone Foods , a snack company headquartered in Butte, Montana to introduce a custom Horse Soldier jerky offering.Flavored with a bespoke combination of Horse Soldier barbeque sauce, maple syrup, and hot sauce and finished with a bourbon whiskey glaze, Horse Soldier Bison Jerky pairs the natural, rugged quality of the west with the legendary, smooth flavor of Kentucky bourbon. The jerky is available at all Horse Soldier store locations and online at .This partnership represents the hard work of two unique small business organizations coming together to produce a product based on the best of what both companies offer. John Koko, the founder of Horse Soldier Bourbon, spends part of his time in Montana where he and the founders of Yellowstone Foods; Steve Guggenheimer and Ted O'Neil came up with the idea to do something to bring the best of Montana's Yellowstone Foods Snacks and Horse Soldier Bourbon together.“I love the time I get to spend in Montana, and the opportunity to bring out a product that mixes my love for the state with our award-winning products came together easily” said John Koko.“We are big fans of Horse Soldier Bourbon and what their product and brand represent, and the people and history behind their company. We are honored to be able to work with them on their new jerky offering” Said Steven Guggenheimer.About Horse Soldier: Beginning in 2015, the Horse Soldier team initially traveled to Yellowstone on a journey to discover their next chapters in life. That adventure led them to their first distillery tour sparking a passion that has since taken them across the globe seeking the best and brightest of the distilling world. Their team has trained with some of the best distillers in Kentucky, Ireland and Scotland. These lessons have been brought home to improve their distilling process and the selection of their key ingredients. This powerful combination of art and science is what separates them from others.About Yellowstone Foods: Inspired by the history and culture of Montana, Yellowstone Foods produces cookies, grain bars, and jerkies using locally sourced ingredients. They are committed to providing high-quality snacks in an environmentally responsible way. All their products are packaged in home-compostable material. Yellowstone Foods snacks can be found in over 50 locations across multiple states, including in Yellowstone National Park general stores and dozens of specialty retailers.Horse Soldier or Yellowstone Foods and Yellowstone Foods are either registered trademarks or trademarks of Horse Soldier or Yellowstone Foods in the United States and/or other countries.The names of actual companies and products mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.For more information, press only:Meredith Koko...For more information on Horse Soldier Bison Jerky:

