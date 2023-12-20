(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DUBLIN

Now in its seventeenth edition this strategy report covers the latest trends and developments in the dynamic commercial vehicle telematics industry.

The report forecasts that the number of fleet management systems in active use in the region is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 12.4 percent from 14.8 million units at the end of 2022 to 26.5 million by 2027. Get up to date with the latest information about vendors, products and markets.

Future industry trends



New features are continuously added to fleet management solutions

FM providers support management of EVs and fleet electrification processes

LCV manufacturers collaborating with aftermarket players

Go-to-market strategy and pricing model evolution

The emergence of alliances among FM solution vendors

Insurance telematics for commercial fleets

Major tyre manufacturers invest in the commercial vehicle telematics market

Fleet management services based on mobile app platforms

Big Data and AI in the fleet management sector

More Pan-European players to enter the scene

FMS providers open up their platforms to third-party app developers

The Internet of Transportation Things expands the addressable market

Autonomous and electric vehicle fleets to influence the FMS market

Mergers and acquisitions to continue in 2024 The long-term evolution of the fleet management ecosystem

The European fleet management market has entered a growth period that will last for several years to come. Individual markets may however suffer temporary setbacks, depending on the development of the general economy in the region and Ukraine crisis. The number of fleet management systems in active use is forecasted to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 12.4 percent from 14.8 million units at the end of 2022 to 26.5 million by 2027. The penetration rate in the total population of non-privately owned commercial vehicles and cars is estimated to increase from 22.1 percent in 2022 to 37.7 percent in 2027.

The top-38 vendors have today more than 100,000 active units in Europe. A group of international aftermarket solution providers have emerged as the leaders on the European fleet management market. Berg Insight ranks Targa Telematics as the largest vendor in Europe at the end of 2022 with 710,000 subscribers in the region, followed by Webfleet and Verizon Connect with 680,000 and 490,000 subscribers respectively.

All major truck manufacturers on the European market offer OEM telematics solutions as part of their product portfolio. A major trend in the past years has been the announcements of standard line fitment of fleet management solutions. Since the end of 2011, Scania is rolling out the Scania Communicator as standard on all European markets and includes a ten-year basic service subscription. All medium and heavy duty trucks from Daimler Truck contains the Fleetboard vehicle computer as standard and the buses are equipped with OMNIplus ON. Volvo offers Dynafleet as standard in Europe. New MAN trucks are now equipped with RIO as standard replacing MAN TeleMatics. DAF launched its new optional DAF Connect that has been developed in-house in 2016. The leading OEMs in Europe are Scania, Daimler and Volvo with 379,000, 170,000 and 162,000 active FM subscribers respectively at the end of 2022.

The consolidation trend continues and seven M&A activities have taken place in 2023 so far. Coyote became majority owner of Ubiwan (51 percent). Vimcar and Avrios were acquired by Battery Ventures and consequently merged, resulting in a new company called Shiftmove. Private equity firm Idico acquired a majority stake in Simpliciti. Targa Telematics acquired Viasat Group. Mapon acquired CarCops based in Estonia which will expand the business in the country considerably. Addsecure Smart Transport acquired the Clifford Group which includes Traxgo, a Belgium-based company offering systems for tracking of vehicles, machines and equipment. Finally, Powerfleet and MiX Telematics announced an agreement to form a combined business which will be branded as Powerfleet. The transaction is expected to close in Q1 2024.

Highlights from the report



Insights from 50 new executive interviews with market leading companies.

New data on vehicle populations and commercial fleets in Europe.

Comprehensive overview of the fleet management value chain and key applications.

In-depth analysis of market trends and key developments.

Updated and new profiles of 120 aftermarket fleet management solution providers.

Summary of OEM propositions from truck, trailer and construction equipment brands. Revised market forecasts lasting until 2027

Key Topics Covered:

1 Commercial Vehicle Fleets in Europe

1.1 Light commercial vehicles

1.2 Medium and heavy trucks and buses

1.3 Trailers and semi-trailers

1.4 Off-road construction and agriculture equipment

1.5 Company owned passenger cars

1.6 Ownership structure

2 Fleet Management Solutions

2.1 Market analysis

2.2 Vehicle management

2.3 Driver management

2.4 Operations management

2.5 Regulatory compliance and reporting

2.6 Business models

3 Market Forecasts and Trends

3.1 Market analysis

3.2 Market drivers and barriers

3.3 Value chain analysis

3.4 Future industry trends

4 OEM Products and Strategies

5 International Aftermarket Solution Providers

6 Regional Aftermarket Solution Providers

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes



Krone

Kogel

Wielton Group

Actia

Continental

Aplicom

ERM Advanced Telematics

IAV

John Deere Electronic Solutions

Lantronix

Micronet

Munic

Powerfleet

Quake Global

Squarell Technology

CameraMatics

Streamax

SureCam

Vision Techniques

VisionTrack

Inseego

Samsara

Targa Telematics

Teletrac Navman

Trackunit

Coyote

GeoDynamics

Rietveld

Simpliciti

TEKSAT

Truckonline

Flotman

i-Cell

iData

Idem Telematics

Logifleet

Mapon

Mireo

Shiftmove

Spedion

Gesinflot

GMV

Locatel

Macnil

Satdata

ECIT Autogear

GpsGate

GSGroup

GSMvalve

Zeekit

Crystal Ball

GreenRoad

Lightfoot

Matrix iQ

Microlise

Quartix

Radius Telematics

RAM Tracking

Satmo

Trakm8 Transpoco

