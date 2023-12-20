Blue Road Investments To Start Construction On New Class A Industrial Facility In Tulsa, Oklahoma

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Blue Road Investments has closed on ~34 acres of land between E 46th Street N and N 125th Ave and will begin construction on Greenhill Logistics Center I next month. The state-of-the-art 393,089 SF cross-dock industrial facility will feature clear height of 36', 185' truck courts with ample trailer parking and ESFR sprinkler systems. This project is expected to be completed in the 4th quarter of 2024.



“We are excited to expand our holdings in Oklahoma with our entry into Tulsa. This project will provide some much-needed Class A warehouse space to the market and will appeal to a variety of tenants who need best-in-class space at a prime location,” said Nick Bush, Asset Manager at Blue Road Investments.



Blue Road Investments has partnered with Seefried Industrial Properties in the development. Seefried recently constructed the 4-story, 2.6 MSF Amazon building directly across the street from Greenhill Logistics Center I.



“The Tulsa industrial market has shown low vacancy and great absorption in recent years, and we think this is a trend that will continue,” added Jonathan Stites, Senior Vice President of Seefried's South Central region.“We are excited to be working with Blue Road Investments on our first development together and our team looks forward to the success on this development and future projects.”



Marco Placencia, Senior Broker at Equitas Realty Advisors, is representing Blue Road. Marco had this to say about the upcoming development,“this is great news for the Tulsa industrial market, which, much like the rest of the country, is lacking quality industrial space. This project sits in the best submarket in Tulsa and will feature top tier building specifications which can meet several different size and use requirements.”



About Blue Road Investments

Blue Road Investments is a developer and long-term owner of industrial real estate throughout the United States. Blue Road focuses on warehouse distribution facilities in non-major, growth-oriented markets and will invest across the risk spectrum, ranging from acquisitions to speculative developments. With a long-term investment horizon, Blue Road focuses on creating long-lasting relationships and providing excellent service with its corporate tenants, investors, and partners.



About Seefried Industrial Properties

Founded in 1984 by Ferdinand Seefried, Seefried Industrial Properties is a privately held real estate firm that focuses on the development, leasing and management of industrial properties across the U.S. The firm primarily focuses on development in core industrial markets and build-to-suits with tenants in core and second-tier markets. Seefried leases and manages approximately 25 million square feet for its institutional and European clients and has developed over 200 million square feet of space valued in excess of $18 billion across 30+ markets. Based in Atlanta, the firm has regional offices in Dallas, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Phoenix.

