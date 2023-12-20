(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Dr. Stephanie O'Brien Named Chiropractor of the Year 2023 by Georgia Council of Chiropractic

- Dr. Stephanie O'BrienDECATUR, GEORGIA, USA, December 20, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Decatur-based Chiropractor Dr. Stephanie O'Brien has been awarded the prestigious title of Chiropractor of the Year for 2023. The award, bestowed upon her by the Georgia Council of Chiropractic, recognizes her exemplary service to the Chiropractic profession.The inscription on the Chiropractor of the Year plaque reads as follows:Chiropractor of the Year 2023 Awarded to Dr. Stephanie O'Brien for SERVING with Pride the Georgia Council of Chiropractic and the Chiropractic profession, for GIVING with Passion of one's time, talents, and self above and beyond expectations, and for LOVING a Principle, a profession and the people.At her office, "Chiropractic for Everybody ," Dr. O'Brien operates a membership practice that empowers individuals with information and the freedom to choose regular Chiropractic care. New practice member appointments are facilitated, while regular Chiropractic adjustments are self-scheduled through her monthly calendar.Dr. O'Brien, a licensed Chiropractor since 1990, is an alumna of Life Chiropractic College. Her association with the Georgia Council of Chiropractic and proficiency in techniques such as Thompson, BGI, Instrument, SOT, and Pierce reflect her dedication to advancing Chiropractic practices.Chiropractic, for Dr. O'Brien, is a philosophy, science, and art. Rooted in the understanding of Universal Intelligence in every living thing, she focuses on studying the human body in its natural thriving state. Her unique combination of techniques effectively corrects Vertebral Subluxations, providing a personalized and privileged Chiropractic care experience for her patients.Dr. O'Brien's Chiropractic journey is not just professional; it's personal. Outside of the clinic, she finds joy in spending time with family and friends, walking her dogs, immersing herself in local music, and exploring her spiritual connection to all living things.For more information about Dr. Stephanie O'Brien and Chiropractic for Everybody, visit her practice at 1423 Church St, Decatur, GA 30030.About Chiropractic for Everybody:Chiropractic for Everybody is a Decatur-based practice dedicated to providing personalized Chiropractic care. Dr. O'Brien is committed to serving the community with pride, passion, and love for the principles of Chiropractic care.

