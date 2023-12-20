Greenbrier Announces Virtual Annual Shareholders Meeting

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LAKE OSWEGO, Ore., Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX ) invites shareholders and other interested parties to listen to its Virtual Shareholders Meeting.
What: The Greenbrier Companies' Virtual Annual Shareholders Meeting
When: Friday, January 5, 2024, at 12:00 p.m. PST
To attend virtually, please go
to
log
in
15
minutes prior
to
the
start of
the
meeting.
Shareholders
will
need
the
control
number from
your
proxy card to participate. Otherwise, you can log in as a "Guest." If you log in through a brokerage
firm's website, you can gain access to the meeting by logging into your brokerage firm's website 15
minutes prior to the meeting start. Then, select the shareholder communications mailbox to connect to
the
meeting
and the control
number will
automatically
populate.
About Greenbrier
Greenbrier, headquartered in Lake Oswego, Oregon, is a leading international supplier of equipment and services to global freight transportation markets. Through its wholly-owned subsidiaries and joint ventures, Greenbrier designs, builds and markets freight railcars in North America, Europe and Brazil. We are a leading provider of freight railcar wheel services, parts, maintenance and retrofitting services in North America through our maintenance services business unit. Greenbrier owns a lease fleet of approximately 13,400 railcars that originate primarily from Greenbrier's manufacturing operations. Greenbrier offers railcar management, regulatory compliance services and leasing services to railroads and other railcar owners in North America. Learn more about Greenbrier at .
SOURCE The Greenbrier Companies, Inc.
