(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LA Love 12 Months of Sushi Participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program to help fund The Sweetest Gigs' earn the sweetest foodie gift card to share with loved ones

Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good helps companies find talented professionals and generates proceeds to make a positive impact

LA Love 12 Months of Sushi Participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program to help fund The Sweetest Gigs' earn the sweetest foodie gift card to share with loved ones

Staffing agency Recruiting for Good helps companies find professionals to fund work kids program and is rewarding referrals to companies hiring with gift cards.

- Carlos Cymerman, Sweet Founder, Recruiting for GoodSANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Recruiting for Good (R4Good) is a unique staffing agency that delivers sweet solutions for a better tomorrow by helping companies find talented professionals who seek to land sweet jobs. R4Good generates proceeds to fund work program for kids; 'The Sweetest Gigs.'It's a Sweet Day in LA. Recruiting for Good is launching The Sweetest Sushi Reward for Foodies who love to party for good; earn generous gift cards for favorite restaurant.According to Carlos Cymerman, Founder Recruiting for Good, "Referrals to companies hiring professional staff; help us fund The Sweetest Gigs teaching kids sweet skills, success habits, and positive values."How to earn $2500 Gift Card for 12 Months of Sushi ?1. Introduce a company hiring professional staff.2. Recruiting for Good finds new employee; and company pays finder's fee.3. After 90 days of employment, Recruiting for Good rewards generous gift card.Carlos Cymerman, adds, "Participate to kickass and party for good !"AboutSince 1998, staffing agency Recruiting for Good has been delivering sweet employment solutions and helping companies find talented professionals they love; in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. And Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to make a positive impact; Good for You + Community Too. To learn more visit:Since 2020, Recruiting for Good has been running The Sweetest Gigs; a meaningful work mentoring program for exceptionally sweet talented kids. Kids on our creative gigs learn to appreciate themselves and life. Experience fulfillment, gain self-confidence, learn sweet skills, success habits, and positive values. Kids do reviews of sweets and earn sweet Beauty, Foodie, and Shopping Gift Cards...because, NO ONE should work for FREE...but some of us are lucky enough to work for GOOD! To learn more visit (Perfectly designed for exceptionally talented 5th and 6th graders who come from families with positive values). We prepare kids for life.Since 1998, Recruiting for Good has been supporting hiring Americans first. We don't outsource, and always strive to encourage companies to hire locally. Companies that love made in America; hire Americans to build and create tomorrow's solutions in the USA. Do your patriotic duty, hire locally, and invest in tomorrow's workforce today!

Carlos Cymerman

Recruiting for Good

+1 310-720-8324

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram