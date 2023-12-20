Plug And Play Japan Selects 73 Startups For Its Winter/Spring 2024 Batch Accelerator Program

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) TOKYO, Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --
Global innovation platform, Plug and Play Japan KK (Japan office: Shibuya-ku, Tokyo, Representative: Phillip Vincent, Hereinafter "Plug and Play Japan") has selected 73 startups from Japan and overseas for the Winter/Spring 2024 Batch accelerator program which will be carried out from December 2023 to March 2024.
The ratio of startups selected in this batch was 62% from Japan (45 startups) and 38% from overseas (28 startups), which includes multiple regions, such as Europe, North America, South America Middle East, Asia (excluding Japan) and more.
Plug and Play Japan's Winter/Spring 2024 Batch Accelerator Program
For information about the selected startups in the participating verticals, please refer to the corresponding links:
During the program, the chosen startups will have full access to various events and seminars that assist their business development such as, dealflow meetings, networking opportunities, mentoring sessions, workshops, and more.
About Plug and Play Japan
Plug and Play Japan is the world's leading accelerator/venture capital. We are a global innovation platform headquartered in Silicon Valley, 45+ leading companies of each sector participate in our programs as official corporate partners. Our major expertise is "supporting corporate partners creating innovation," "cross-industrial accelerator programs," and "startup investment," making the best use of our extensive global network. Plug and Play Japan supports the co-creation and collaboration between Japanese/international startups with innovative technology/ideas and industry-leading corporations, enabling them to generate innovation.
About the Accelerator Program in Plug and Play Japan
Plug and Play Japan provides accelerator programs to accelerate innovation by connecting Plug and Play Japan's corporate partners with Japanese and international startups. Through these programs, corporate partners can connect with participating startups with technologies and services that could accelerate their innovation activities. For startups, they have the opportunity to collaborate with a wide range of major corporations.
Summit (so-called Demo Day) is the final step of the accelerator program, where startups give pitches outlining their results from the program. It's a great opportunity to get the latest updates on innovative technologies, meet cutting-edge startups, and develop new business partnerships.
Company Overview
Company: Plug and Play Japan KK
Founded: 2017/7/14
Address: Shibuya Center Place 3F 1-16-3, Dogenzaka, Shibuya, Tokyo, Japan
Representative: Phillip Vicent
URL:
Inquiry Regarding this Press Release
Plug and Play Japan KK
Person in charge: Midori Abe
Mail: [email protected]
