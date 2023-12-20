CREDIT ONE BANK CONTINUES SUPPORT OF U.S.VETS LAS VEGAS, SURPRISING FOUR VETERANS WITH NUMBER ONE FAN EXPERIENCE

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- LAS VEGAS (Dec. 20, 2023) – Credit One Bank, a leader in the credit card industry and proud partner of the Las Vegas Raiders, once again partnered with S – Las Vegas to give four veterans an incredible time at the Las Vegas Raiders vs. Los Angeles Chargers game on Thursday, Dec. 14. In addition to attending the game, the veterans were given hats and limited-edition jerseys, access to the luxurious Credit One Club at Allegiant Stadium, pre-game sideline access and were featured during the national anthem, holding the flag for all to see.



This is the latest iteration of Credit One Bank's ongoing Number One Fan program, providing exclusive access and activities to various sporting events for families and individuals experiencing hardships. Credit One Bank has been a proud supporter of S – Las Vegas for many years, assisting the organization through financial support, sponsorship of annual events and bank employees volunteer their time to support the mission.



Hi-res photo and video can be found here:



Credit One Bank is a financial services company and one of the fastest-growing credit card issuers in the U.S. Founded in 1984 and headquartered in Las Vegas, Credit One Bank offers a full spectrum of credit card products including cash back and points-based cards as well as high-yield certificate of deposit and savings accounts. Credit One Bank is also an official partner of the Las Vegas Raiders and the Official Credit Card of NASCAR, WWE, the Vegas Golden Knights, and Best Friends Animal Society. Learn more at CreditOneBank, in our Newsroom, or on social media (@CreditOneBank) on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and LinkedIn.



