The Women Presidents Organization Announces The Women2watch Of 2023, Sponsored By Jpmorgan Chase Commercial Banking

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Amera : The Women Presidents Organization (WPO) is thrilled to unveil the highly anticipated Women2Watch of 2023 list, sponsored by JPMorgan Chase Commercial Banking. This esteemed ranking showcases the fastest-growing WPO members from around the globe who have achieved remarkable revenue growth and reached new levels of success.

The Women2Watch list highlights the exceptional contributions made by these dynamic women-owned and -led companies to both the WPO community and the global economy through job creation and community service. These diverse businesses represent a true force in driving economic growth worldwide.

To be eligible for this prestigious ranking, companies must have applied for consideration in the esteemed 2023 50 Fastest Growing Women-Owned / Led CompaniesTM program while maintaining good standing as WPO members. Furthermore, they must be privately held, woman-owned, or ---led enterprises that have achieved annual revenues of at least $500,000 in each of the past five years. As an additional requirement, WPO Members must actively manage their company's day-to-day operations as CEOs/Presidents/Partners with a minimum annual revenue threshold of $2 million ($1 million for service-based businesses).

Through its partnership with JPMorgan Chase Commercial Banking, The Women Presidents Organization continues its commitment to empowering women entrepreneurs globally. Their support enables us to recognize these extraordinary business leaders who are redefining success within their industries.

"We are excited to showcase these trailblazing women on our annual Women2Watch list," said LuzElena Rivers , President & CEO of Amera Solutions. "Their accomplishments inspire future generations while demonstrating that gender equality can thrive within entrepreneurial circles."

JPMorgan Chase Commercial Banking shares our vision of supporting female-led businesses and recognizes the immense growth potential they possess. "We are proud to sponsor the Women2Watch of 2023 ranking," said the representative from JPMorgan Chase Commercial Banking. "These women exemplify determination, innovation, and resilience in achieving remarkable success."

The Women2Watch of 2023 list showcases the outstanding accomplishments achieved by women entrepreneurs within diverse industries such as technology, finance, healthcare, manufacturing, and beyond. Their achievements serve as a testament to the transformative power that female leaders bring to their respective fields.

The Women Presidents Organization extends its warmest congratulations to each exceptional woman on this year's Women2Watch list. Their commitment to excellence inspires individuals worldwide while furthering gender equality within business ownership.

About The Women Presidents Organization (WPO):

The Women Presidents Organization is a global network dedicated to empowering women presidents and CEOs of privately held multi-million dollar companies through confidential peer advisory groups and executive education programs. With chapters across North America, Latin America/Caribbean, Europe/Africa/Middle East/South Asia/Pacific Rim regions serving more than 1,800 members globally representing various industries collectively generating $25 billion in annual revenue.

