Sanford Temperature Control, Inc. Announces Free Estimates For System Installations, Unveils 24/7 Live Customer Service

MILFORD, NH, US, December 20, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Sanford Temperature Control, Inc., a top plumbing and HVAC contractor in Milford, NH, and neighboring regions across Southern New Hampshire for over four decades, proudly introduces an exclusive offering for its valued clientele. In a commitment to enhancing customer convenience and satisfaction, the company is now providing complimentary estimates for new system installations and has launched round-the-clock live customer service support.Clients Are On Top Of The Priority ListWith a rich legacy of 40 years dedicated to excellence in plumbing and HVAC services, Sanford Temperature Control, Inc. continues to prioritize customer needs and convenience. The provision of free estimates on new system installations serves as a testament to the company's commitment to transparency and ensuring clients have access to detailed insights before making crucial decisions for their homes or businesses.Sanford Temperature Control, Inc. has always placed customer satisfaction at the forefront of its operations. According to the company, it makes sure that every client understands the significance of informed decision-making when it comes to installing new systems, be it for heating , ventilation, air conditioning , or plumbing. Therefore, offering free estimates allows the company to empower customers with comprehensive information and insights to make the best choices for their specific needs.Enhanced Customer ExperienceMoreover, in a bid to further elevate the customer experience, Sanford Temperature Control, Inc. is thrilled to introduce live 24/7 customer service support. This round-the-clock availability ensures that clients can seek immediate assistance or guidance at any hour, reaffirming the company's dedication to being there for their customers whenever they are needed.The combination of these initiatives highlights Sanford Temperature Control, Inc.'s unwavering commitment to setting industry benchmarks for service excellence, reliability, and customer-centricity. The company's seasoned team of professionals remains steadfast in their dedication to providing top-notch services while prioritizing customer satisfaction above all else.For more information about Sanford Temperature Control, Inc. and to take advantage of the free estimates for new system installations or access their live 24/7 customer service, please visit .About Sanford Temperature Control, Inc.:Sanford Temperature Control, Inc. is a trusted plumbing and HVAC contractor serving Milford, NH, and the surrounding areas in Southern New Hampshire for over 40 years. Committed to delivering superior services, the company specializes in installations, repairs, and maintenance of heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and plumbing systems, with a strong emphasis on customer satisfaction and reliability. Its dedication to providing stellar customer service and expert repair and installation of home heating and cooling systems has earned the company five Carrier Presidents Awards for Outstanding Customer Service (2021, 2020, 2018, 2017 & 2016), an A+ Better Business Rating, as well as over a thousand positive reviews.

