Dr. Melissa Bedford Featured On ABC, NBC, CBS, And FOX As A Guest On Break Through With Lisa Nichols!

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Dr. Melissa Alexander Bedford, business and success coach, featured on ABC, NBC, CBS, and FOX

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Business and Success coach, Dr. Melissa Alexander Bedford was recently a featured guest on Break Through With Lisa Nichols! The show, which was filmed in Beverly Hills, California by an Emmy Award winning crew, includes guests from around the world who shared their stories of personal triumph.

Known as The Purpose Profitess, Dr. Melissa, Ed.D, MAC is a counselor/therapist turned Success coach. As the CEO of a thriving behavioral health agency serving individuals with a wide variety of mental and emotional challenges in multiple locations throughout Virginia, Dr. Melissa is passionate about helping people navigate through some of life's most difficult and challenging circumstances to emerge and become who they are destined and purposed to be.

As a success coach, Dr. Melissa is working with women (and a few forward-thinking men) at every stage of life. Dr. Melissa's extensive 25+ year clinical background has established her as a thought leader in helping women to find their voice, set and achieve goals, develop confidence and solution-centered plans in order to unlock the next chapters of their lives in fulfilling ways that bring happiness, increased self-esteem and insight into how life can be lived to the fullest.

“I'm excited about the 'Break Through with Lisa Nichols!' TV show, and what it means for so many people,” said Lisa Nichols, the show's host.“With every interview, television has helped me touch more people, and build more impact. Now, I hope to be that catapult for others, showcasing and celebrating the breakthroughs of the inspiring entrepreneurs I had the privilege of interviewing.”

Break Through With Lisa Nichols! features premiere business experts whose interviews are focused on how they broke through in today's business world, and their success that will inspire others.

