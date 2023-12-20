Airport Ground Handling Services Market Report 2024 - Surge In Airport Construction, Modernization And Expansion Projects

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DUBLIN, Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --
World revenue for the Airport Ground Handling Services Market will surpass US$40.7 billion in 2024, with strong revenue growth through to 2034.
Increasing Air Travel Demand: A Catalyst for Growth
The surge in air travel demand serves as a primary driving force for the global airport ground handling services market. As passenger numbers continue to rise, airports face intensified pressure to efficiently manage aircraft arrivals, departures, and turnaround times. Ground handling services play a pivotal role in streamlining these processes, ensuring a seamless flow of operations. For instance, efficient baggage handling, aircraft refuelling, and passenger boarding contribute to reducing turnaround times, allowing airports to accommodate a higher number of flights and passengers.
Regulatory Compliance and Safety Standards: Upholding Aviation Excellence
Stringent regulatory compliance and safety standards in the aviation industry propel the demand for high-quality ground handling services. Adherence to safety protocols during aircraft pushback, baggage loading, and fueling operations is paramount. Compliance with international aviation regulations ensures that ground handling services meet the necessary safety standards. As an example, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) sets guidelines and standards for ground handling operations, emphasizing the importance of maintaining a secure and efficient airport environment.
Market Dynamics
Market Driving Factors
Surge in Airport Construction, Modernization, and Expansion Projects Increasing Air Traffic Volumes Driving the Growth of Market Sustainability and Eco-Friendly Practices are Also Becoming More Important in the Industry
Market Restraining Factors
The Aviation Industry is Subject to Strict Safety and Security Regulations High Capital Cost Can Hinder the Market Growth Staffing Skilled Employees is a Significant Challenge Facing the Ground Handling Industry
Market Opportunities
Automation and Digitalization are Transforming the Industry. The Rise of E-Commerce and Global Trade has Led to an Expansion in Cargo Handling Services Increasing Global Passenger Numbers and Expanding Airline Fleets Create a Consistent Demand for Ground Handling Services
Segments Covered in the Report
Market Segment by Security Services
Passenger Security Checks Access Control and Surveillance
Market Segment by Cargo Handling
Freight Handling Cargo Storage and Warehousing Customs Clearance Services
Market Segment by Ramp Services
Aircraft Marshalling Aircraft De-icing/Anti-icing Lavatory Services Water and Potable Water Services
Market Segment by Ground Support Equipment (GSE)
Baggage Handling Aircraft Loading and Unloading Fuelling Services Pushback and Towing Aircraft Maintenance and Cleaning
Market Segment by Type
Ground Support Equipment (GSE) Services Ramp Services Passenger Handling Services Cargo Handling Services Security Services Other Service Types
Airport Associates AirPort Aviapartner Celebi Aviation Holding Delta Global Services (DGS) Dnata Fraport John Menzies LUG Air cargo handling Qatar Aviation Services Swissport International Swissport International TCR International Vanderlande Industries Worldwide Flight Services
