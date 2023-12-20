               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Kering: Monthly Statement On The Total Number Of Shares And Voting Rights (December 2023)


12/20/2023 5:33:03 PM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Kering - Statement Number of Shares and voting rights - 12.15.2023

Kering
Société anonyme with a share capital of €493,683,112
Head office: 40, rue de Sèvres – 75007 PARIS
552 075 020 RCS PARIS

December 20, 2023

Monthly statement
on the total number of shares and voting rights
(articles L.233-8 of the French Commercial Code and 223-16 of the General Regulation of the French Financial Markets Authority (AMF – Autorité des Marchés Financiers)

Date
Total number of
shares 		Total number of voting rights
theoretical 1 exercisable 2
December 15, 2023 123,420,778 176,572,113 175,733,266

1 Calculated based on all shares with voting rights, including treasury shares stripped of voting rights (Art. 223‐11 of AMF General Regulation).

2 Excluding treasury shares stripped of voting rights.

