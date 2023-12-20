United States Space Force Celebrates Four Years Of Excellence And Innovation

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

USSF leaders cut birthday cake at recent SFA Spacepower Conference in Orlando, FL

COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Today, the United States Space Force (USSF) proudly commemorates its fourth anniversary marking four years of dedicated service in securing the nation's interests in space as an independent branch of the United States Military. The Space Force Association (SFA) extends our congratulations and appreciation to the men and women of the USSF for their unwavering commitment to this vital mission.Bill Woolf, SFA President and former USAF Col wished the USSF a happy birthday on behalf of the organization he founded,“Happy 4th Birthday to the USSF! Without the Guardians' dedication to their mission, we wouldn't have freedom of action in the Space domain. This would greatly impact U.S., partners, allies and liked minded countries ability to execute private and commercial space sector objectives.”Established on December 20, 2019, the USSF has rapidly evolved. In just four years, it has made significant progress in developing advanced technology, fostering international partnerships, and ensuring the United States' supremacy in space. One of the key achievements of the USSF has been its unwavering commitment to innovation. The force has actively pursued advancements in space technology, cyber capabilities, and satellite communications, enhancing the nation's ability to monitor, protect, and defend its space assets. These efforts have fortified our national security and solidified the United States' position as a global space exploration and security leader.The USSF has also played a crucial role in promoting international cooperation in space. Through initiatives such as the Space Data Sharing Program and participation in multinational space exercises, the USSF has championed peaceful and responsible conduct in space, reaffirming the United States' commitment to ensuring a stable and secure space environment for all nations.As the USSF enters its fifth year, The Space Force Association stands ready to assist with the USSF's mission and to support the men and women who serve as Guardians. SFA shares the USSF's dedication and unwavering commitment to securing America's interests in space."Semper Supra!"About The Space Force Association (SFA):SFA is the only independent, 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that serves as a professional military association whose sole focus is supporting the United States Space Force, United States Space Command, U.S. national spacepower at large, and our global partners and allies' efforts in space exploration. Its core functions are to research, inform, and advocate for superior spacepower by shaping a Space Force that provides credible deterrence in competition, dominant capability in combat, and professional services for all partners. In addition, the SFA has an essential function of supporting the men and women of the U.S. Space Force. Membership is open to both military and civilians. For more information on the SFA, please visit ussfa.

