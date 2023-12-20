Court Certifies Class Of Victims Who Appeared As Children On Mindgeek's Pornhub Websites

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

According to the Internet Watch Foundation (IWF), the United States hosts more CSAM than any other country in the world.

Levin Papantonio Rafferty Attorney Kim Adams is working with a legal consortium that represents "Jane Doe" in the MindGeek-Pornhub class-action lawsuit.

A brave Alabama woman, "Jane Doe," has paved the way for other survivor victims to file their claims against Pornhub operator MindGeek.

- KIM ADAMS, ATTORNEY, LEVIN PAPANTONIO RAFFERTYPENSACOLA, FL, U.S.A., December 20, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Alabama Western Division granted Plaintiff's Motion for Class Certification in Jane Doe vs. MG Freesites ("Pornhub"); MindGeek; and related companies (Case 7:21-cv-00220-LSC), Levin Papantonio Rafferty (LPR) law firm and its co-counsel announced.According to the Court Order entered yesterday by U.S. District Judge L. Scott Coogler, the class is described as follows:"All persons who were under the age of 18 when they appeared in a video or image that has been made available for viewing on any website owned or operated by Defendants anytime from February 12, 2011, through the present."The class representative "Jane Doe" is a courageous woman from Alabama who survived childhood sex trafficking. She alleges the Defendants own or operate some of the most-visited pornographic websites across the globe, one of which is Pornhub, and that they benefitted from her abuse.Allegedly, "Jane Doe's" abuser filmed her as a child engaging in sexual acts, then uploaded the videos to Pornhub. The videos were available to the public for more than two years. When multiple take-down requests went unheeded, law enforcement intervened."We hope Jane Doe's courage in representing the class helps more child victims step forward with their claims and potentially receive the relief they deserve," said LPR Attorney Kim Adams, a member of the legal consortium working on Jane Doe's behalf.The legal team representing Jane Doe consists of:* The Zarzaur Law Firm of Birmingham, Alabama* Prince Glover Hayes, of Tuscaloosa, Alabama* Levin Papantonio Rafferty, of Pensacola, Florida* Laffey, Bucci & Kent, LLP, of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania* Clark Hill, of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania* The National Center on Sexual Exploitation, of Washington D.C.About the MindGeek-Pornhub LawsuitsThe MindGeek - Pornhub lawsuits claim MindGeek encouraged and allowed sexually explicit images and videos of children to be posted to their websites, including PornHub. Often, these images and videos are also shared across additional platforms, continuously compounding the harm to victim survivors.In January 2021, Pornhub parent company MindGeek was hit with a class action lawsuit accusing it of hosting child-porn videos on the website.In February 2022, the Alabama court denied MindGeek's Motion to Dismiss the case filed by two sex trafficking survivors.LPR Attorney Kim Adams has made it her passion to pursue civil litigation for survivors of human trafficking. She works hand in hand with national anti-trafficking organizations and survivor-advocates to support her clients and frequently speaks publicly to raise awareness about trafficking.

