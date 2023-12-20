Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty Champions Philanthropy At 2023 Awards Banquet With Children's Hospital Los Angeles

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

ROSEMEAD, CA, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty , a trailblazer in the real estate industry, proudly highlighted its philanthropic partnership with the Children's Hospital in Los Angeles at their 2023 Best Of The Best Awards Banquet. Samantha Neustadter, Director of Corporate Partnerships at the Children's Hospital in Los Angeles, graced the event as a distinguished speaker.During her speech, Neustadter lauded Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty for its extraordinary commitment to the community, having raised over $140,000 to support the children at the hospital. This notable contribution was further augmented at the event when the team from Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty presented a generous check of $15,580, a timely gesture to support the children during the holiday season.Neustadter eloquently shared the impactful work of the Children's Hospital in Los Angeles, emphasizing the crucial support provided by partnerships like the one with Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty. She highlighted the unique approach of the realty company in fundraising efforts. Unlike typical donation drives, the agents at Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty selflessly allocate a portion of their income from each home sale to support the hospital. This innovative model of giving not only exemplifies corporate responsibility but also deepens the company's connection with the community it serves.Samantha Neustadter particularly underscored the 2024 goal set by Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty, aiming to raise $100,000 to further aid the children at the hospital. This goal reflects the company's ongoing dedication to making a tangible difference in the lives of children in need.“In 2024, we at Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty are embarking on a heartfelt mission to raise $100,000 to help kids at the Children's Hospital Los Angeles. Our commitment to this cause is deeply integrated into our business model. For every customer you refer to our team, a portion of our income is allocated towards this goal. We invite you to be a part of this journey. If you know someone thinking of buying or selling a home in 2024, please refer them to our team. Remember to mention CHLA, because with your referral, not only are you helping in our mission, but we will also invite you to join us on an upcoming tour of the Children's Hospital in Los Angeles. This is a chance for you to see firsthand how your referrals are making a profound difference in the lives of children in need. Together, we can achieve this goal and positively impact countless lives,” said Rudy Lira Kusuma , CEO, Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty.Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty's commitment to charitable giving is a cornerstone of its business philosophy, demonstrating that success in the real estate industry goes hand in hand with giving back to the community. The partnership with Children's Hospital Los Angeles is not just about donations; it's a testament to the company's core values of compassion and community service.About Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty:Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty has been a key player in the real estate sector, renowned for its exceptional service and community involvement. The company prides itself on its innovative approach to real estate and its commitment to making a positive impact on society. To learn more about Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty, please visit

