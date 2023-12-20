Sports Law Expert Podcast Features Dr. Ellen Staurowsky, An Expert On Title IX, And Other Social Justice Issues

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Staurowsky is a full professor in sports media in the Roy H. Park School of Communications at Ithaca College as well as Editor-in-Chief of Title IX Alert.

- Holt Hackney, Publisher of Hackney PublicationsAUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Hackney Publications announced today the release of the latest episode of Sports Law Expert Podcast, which features Dr. Ellen Staurowsky , a sports law professor at Ithaca College, an expert on social justice issues, and Editor-in-Chief of Title IX Alert .The podcast segment can be heard here. Going forward, those interested in being notified when a segment of the podcast goes live can subscribe by visiting .“Ellen has been the conscience of collegiate athletics in many ways,” said Holt Hackney, the publisher of Hackney Publications.“She has been instrumental in affecting change, especially when it comes to gender equity. We're proud to have published her thought leadership for more than a decade as well as call her our Editor-in-Chief of Title IX Alert.”ABOUT ELLEN J. STAUROWSKY, Ed.D.Staurowsky is a full professor in sports media in the Roy H. Park School of Communications at Ithaca College. She has been recognized as a fellow of the North American Society for Sport Management (NASSM), the AAHPERD Research Consortium, and the National Academy of Kinesiology.Dr. Staurowsky is internationally recognized as an expert on social justice issues in sport which include gender equity and Title IX, pay equity and equal employment opportunity, college athletes' rights and the exploitation of college athletes, the faculty role in reforming college sport, representation of women in sport media, and the misappropriation of American Indian imagery in sport. She is co-author of the book, College Athletes for Hire: The Evolution and Legacy of the NCAA Amateur Myth (Praeger Press); editor and author of Women and Sport: A Continuing Journey from Liberation to Celebration (Human Kinetics Publishers); co-editor and author of Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion in Sport; and co-author of The NCAA and the Exploitation of Profit College Athletes: An Amateurism That Never Was.In addition to publications in scholarly journals such as the Harvard Journal of Law and Gender, Journal of Sport and Social Issues, Sociology of Sport Journal, Quest, Journal of Sport Management, the International Journal of Sport Communication, the International Journal of Sport Sociology, the Marquette Sports Law Review, the Journal of Legal Aspects of Sport, the International Journal of Sport History, and Sport Management Review her critiques and analyses on a variety of issues have appeared in *The Chronicle of Higher Education, Huffington Post, Street & Smith's SportsBusiness Journal, The NCAA News, The New York Times, The Atlantic, Athletic Management Magazine, and News From Indian Country. She was a columnist with the College Sport Business News, Women in Coaching Blog, and co-founder and editor of the LBGT Issues in Sport: Theory to Practice Blog. She currently serves as a contributing/senior writer with Sports Litigation Alert and Legal Issues in College Athletics and is editor in chief of Title IX Alert. She is also producer/writer/host of the podcast Talking Title IX and College Sports.She has served as a research consultant to the National College Players Association, co-authoring several reports addressing issues regarding college football and basketball player value, including How the NCAA Empire Robs Predominantly Black Athletes of Billions in Generational Wealth, The $6 Billion Heist: Robbing College Athletes Under the Guise of Amateurism, TV Money Windfall in Big Time College Sports: $784 Million Reasons for Reform, The Price of Poverty: A Comparison of Big-Time College Athletes Fair Market Value, Their Current Compensation, and the U.S. Federal Poverty Line, and An Examination of the Financial Shortfall for Athletes on Full Scholarship at NCAA Division I Institutions – 2009-2010. And she serves on the advisory board of the College Football Players Association.As a researcher and advocate on behalf of women in sport, she is the lead author on the Women's Sports Foundation's 50 Years of Title IX: We're Not Done Yet!, Her Life Depends on It: Sport and Physical Activity in the Lives of American Girls and Women (second and third editions). She also co-authored WSF's report on women in the college sport workplace entitled Beyond X's and O's: Gender Bias and Coaches of Women's Teams. And she was lead author on Chasing Equity: The Triumphs, Challenges, and Opportunities in Sports for Girls and Women.As a teacher and researcher, she has received numerous honors including the Women's Sports Foundation Researcher of the Year award, the National Association for Girls and Women in Sport's President's Award, the University of South Carolina College Sport Research Institute's Lifetime Research Achievement Award, and the Laughlin Education Award from Ursinus College for her contributions to education nationally.ABOUT HACKNEY PUBLICATIONSHackney Publications is the nation's leading publisher of sports law periodicals. The company was founded by journalist Holt Hackney. Hackney began his career as a sportswriter, before taking on the then-nascent sports business beat at Financial World Magazine in the late 1980s. A few years later, Hackney started writing about the law, managing five legal newsletters for LRP Publications. In 1999, he founded Hackney Publications. Today, Hackney publishes or co-publishes 24 sports law periodicals, including Sports Litigation Alert, which offers a searchable archive of more than 4,000 case summaries and articles. In addition, the Alert is used in more than 100 sports law classrooms any given semester.

