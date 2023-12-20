Inventionhome® Announces New Invention: The Silk Body And Hair Towels

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MONROEVILLE, PA, USA, December 20, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Sherry A. of Stafford, VA is the creator of the Silk Body and Hair Towels, a set of microfiber and silk towels designed to effectively dry the skin while offering a soft, comfortable feeling without irritating skin tags, rashes, dry skin, or other conditions like eczema. The towel is designed to dry hair without any pulling or friction, thereby resulting in healthier strands and length with reduced frizz. Consumers can replace their conventional terry cloth, cotton, or other synthetic and natural fiber blend towels in the bathroom and salons with a much more comfortable and effective option.The bath and beauty product market is typically influenced by various factors such as consumer preferences, lifestyle changes, and innovations in materials and designs. Towels, being an essential part of the bath and beauty category, are subject to similar market dynamics. Towels have recently seen innovations in materials, with an increased demand for products made from more comfortable, soft, and eco-friendly materials. The growth of e-commerce has had a significant impact on the bath and beauty product market. Consumers increasingly prefer to shop online, providing opportunities for both established brands and emerging ones to reach a wider audience.Sherry was issued her Utility Patent from the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome , a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to her Silk Body and Hair Towels product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.Companies interested in the Silk Body and Hair Towels can contact InventionHome at .... Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at ... or by calling 1-866-844-6512.About InventionHome®InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email ... or visit .

InventionHome

InventionHome

+1 866-844-6512

...