Dr. Teri Rouse Featured On ABC, NBC, CBS, And FOX Network Affiliates As A Guest On Break Through With Lisa Nichols!

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Educational coach and consultant, Dr. Teri Rouse was recently a featured guest on Break Through With Lisa Nichols! The show, which was filmed in Beverly Hills, California by an Emmy Award winning crew, includes guests from around the world who shared their stories of personal triumph.

Dr. Teri Rouse is an early and behavior interventionist, autism and reading specialist, educational coach and consultant, with 30 years of experience with children from Pre-K through higher education. Not only has she taught children of all ages, she is an international speaker, multiple Best-Selling author, and the creator of Snuggle Bunny Story Time and Snuggle Bunny Book Club. Because of her own life experiences, her love of learning and a passion for helping families, she made it her mission to empower parents to restore peace in their home through a variety of techniques and strategies.

Dr. Rouse works with students and private clients from diverse cultural and socioeconomic backgrounds, she developed and implemented customized positive behavior interventions. She took the best of the best strategies and techniques, and created the REAL Peaceful Parenting Framework. She also has a program for young adults called Braver Than You Believe, which is a framework to guide young people to overcome fear and worry, gain confidence and discover their inner strength.

“I'm excited about the 'Break Through with Lisa Nichols!' TV show, and what it means for so many people,” said Lisa Nichols, the show's host.“With every interview, television has helped me touch more people, and build more impact. Now, I hope to be that catapult for others, showcasing and celebrating the breakthroughs of the inspiring entrepreneurs I had the privilege of interviewing.”

Break Through With Lisa Nichols! features premiere business experts whose interviews are focused on how they broke through in today's business world, and their success that will inspire others.

