CVB Financial Corp. Announces 137Th Consecutive Quarterly Cash Dividend

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: CVBF) (the"Company") announced a twenty cent ($0.20) per share cash dividend with respect to the fourth quarter of 2023. This dividend was approved at the Company's regularly scheduled Board of Directors meeting held on December 20, 2023. The quarterly dividend will be payable on or about January 22, 2024 to shareholders of record as of January 5, 2024.

“We are pleased to announce our 137th consecutive quarterly cash dividend paid to our shareholders,” said David A. Brager, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Corporate Overview

CVB Financial Corp. (“CVBF”) is the holding company for Citizens Business Bank. CVBF is one of the 10 largest bank holding companies headquartered in California with approximately $16 billion in total assets. Citizens Business Bank is consistently recognized as one of the top performing banks in the nation and offers a wide array of banking, lending and investing services with more than 60 banking centers and three trust office locations serving California.

Shares of CVB Financial Corp. common stock are listed on the NASDAQ under the ticker symbol“CVBF”. For investor information on CVBF, visit our Citizens Business Bank website at and click on the “Investors” ta .

Safe Harbor

Certain matters set forth herein may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including forward-looking statements relating to the Company's current business plans and expectations, growth projections, and our future financial position and operating results. Words such as“will likely result,“aims”,“anticipates”,“believes”,“could”,“estimates”,“expects”,“hopes”,“intends”,“may”,“plans”,“projects”,“seeks”,“should”,“will” and variations of these words and similar expressions help to identify these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance and/or achievements to differ materially from those projected. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, all the risk factors set forth in the Company's public reports, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, and particularly the discussion of risk factors within that document. The Company does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrences or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements except as required by law.

