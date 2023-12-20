Brompton Flaherty & Crumrine Investment Grade Preferred ETF Declares Special Year End Distribution

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Not for distribution to U.S. newswire services or for dissemination in the United States.

TORONTO, Dec. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: BPRF; BPRF.U) For the year ended December 31, 2023, Brompton Flaherty & Crumrine Investment Grade Preferred ETF (the“ETF”) estimates that it will generate income in excess of the previously announced distributions for the year. As a result, the ETF announces special distributions estimated to be $0.07 per CAD unit (“CAD Unit”) and US$0.05 per USD unit (“USD Unit”) to unitholders of record at the close of business on December 29, 2023. The distributions will automatically be reinvested in additional CAD Units and USD Units, as applicable. Immediately following issuance, the CAD Units and USD Units, as applicable, will be automatically consolidated and as a result unitholders of the applicable class will hold the same number of units of the applicable class after the distribution as they held before it. The estimated amounts of automatic reinvestment, as noted above, may change depending on any other transactions occurring before year end and the actual income for the year as finally determined. The adjusted cost base of a holder's units will be increased by the amount of the distribution reinvested as of December 29, 2023.

About Brompton Funds

Founded in 2000, Brompton is an experienced investment fund manager with income focused investment solutions including exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and other TSX traded investment funds. For further information, please contact your investment advisor, call Brompton's investor relations line at 416-642-6000 (toll-free at 1-866-642-6001), email ... or visit our website at .

The securities offered have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or any applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy units nor will there be any sale of such securities in any state in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with exchange-traded fund investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. Exchange-traded funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

Certain statements contained in this document constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information may relate to matters disclosed in this document and to other matters identified in public filings relating to the ETF, to the future outlook of the ETF and anticipated events or results and may include statements regarding the future financial performance of the ETF. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by terms such as“may”,“will”,“should”,“expect”,“plan”,“anticipate”,“believe”,“intend”,“estimate”,“predict”,“potential”,“continue” or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Actual results may vary from such forward-looking information. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and we assume no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances.



