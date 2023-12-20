Eterna Therapeutics Names Sanjeev Luther As President And Chief Executive Officer

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Dec. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eterna Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: ERNA ) (“Eterna” or the“Company”), a life science company committed to realizing the potential of mRNA cell engineering to provide patients with transformational new medicines, has appointed Sanjeev Luther as President and Chief Executive Officer and a member of the company's Board of Directors, effective January 1, 2024. Mr. Luther will replace Matt Angel, Ph.D., the current President and Chief Executive Officer.



James Bristol, Ph.D., Chairman of Eterna's Board of Directors, said,“We are excited to have Sanjeev take on the role of President and CEO of Eterna as we continue our work to support the development of next-generation therapies using mRNA cell engineering. Sanjeev has an impressive track record in leadership, strategic planning, and business development across various global organizations in the pharmaceutical and healthcare sectors. The Board looks forward to working with Sanjeev as Eterna continues to capitalize on its in-licensed portfolio of patented mRNA cell engineering technologies.”

Mr. Luther stated,“It's an honor to join Eterna's team at this exciting time. I look forward to working closely with Eterna's scientists, management team, and Board to deliver sustained value to our shareholders and to further the reach and promise of mRNA cell engineering.”

Mr. Luther is a seasoned pharmaceutical executive having spent over 30 years in leadership roles across public and private biotechnology and global pharmaceutical companies. Most recently, he served as President, CEO, and Board Member of Cornerstone Pharmaceuticals, where he oversaw the evolution of the company's pipeline for rare cancers and secured strategic partnership, in-licensing, and out-licensing agreements. At Cornerstone, he also held the roles of Chief Operations Officer and Chief Business Officer.

Prior to Cornerstone, Mr. Luther led business-building and fundraising strategies for Fortune 500 corporations and start-ups in pharmaceuticals, biotech, medical devices, and diagnostics, including Bristol-Myers Squibb, Novartis, Bausch and Lomb, and GE Healthcare. He has experience across a range of therapeutic areas and stages, from R&D through commercialization. Mr. Luther holds an MBA in Marketing and a B.S. in Marketing/Business Administration from the State University of New York at Buffalo.

About Eterna Therapeutics Inc.

Eterna Therapeutics is a life science company committed to realizing the potential of mRNA cell engineering to provide patients with transformational new medicines. Eterna has in-licensed a portfolio of over 130 patents covering key mRNA cell engineering technologies, including technologies for mRNA cell reprogramming, mRNA gene editing, the NoveSliceTM and UltraSliceTM gene-editing proteins, and the ToRNAdoTM mRNA delivery system from Factor Bioscience. NoveSliceTM, UltraSliceTM, and ToRNAdoTM are trademarks of Factor Bioscience. For more information, please visit .

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

