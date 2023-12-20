Symphony Floating Rate Senior Loan Fund Declares Special Year End Distributions

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Not for distribution to U.S. newswire services or for dissemination in the United States. TORONTO, Dec. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: SSF) For the year ended December 31, 2023, Symphony Floating Rate Senior Loan Fund (the“Fund”) estimates that it will generate income in excess of the previously announced distributions for the year. As a result, the Fund announces special distributions estimated to be $0.03 per class A unit (“Class A Unit”) and US$0.05 per class U unit (“Class U Unit”) to unitholders of record at the close of business on December 29, 2023. The distributions will automatically be reinvested in additional Class A Units and Class U Units, as applicable. Immediately following issuance, the Class A Units and Class U Units, as applicable, will be automatically consolidated and as a result unitholders of the applicable class will hold the same number of units of the applicable class after the distribution as they held before it. The estimated amounts of automatic reinvestment, as noted above, may change depending on any other transactions occurring before year end and the actual income for the year as finally determined. The adjusted cost base of a holder's units will be increased by the amount of the distribution reinvested as of December 29, 2023. Class A Units have delivered a year-to-date total return of 10.4% as of November 30, 2023.1 Class A Unitholders receive monthly distributions, currently in the amount of $0.05 per unit ($0.60 per annum), which represents a 9.0% distribution rate based on the closing market price of the Class A Units on December 18, 2023. About Brompton Funds

Founded in 2000, Brompton is an experienced investment fund manager with income focused investment solutions including exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and other TSX traded investment funds. For further information, please contact your investment advisor, call Brompton's investor relations line at 416-642-6000 (toll-free at 1-866-642-6001), email ... or visit our website at . (1) See performance table below. Returns are for the periods ended November 30, 2023 and are unaudited. Inception date: November 1, 2011. The table shows the Fund's compound returns for each period indicated. Past performance does not necessarily indicate how the Fund will perform in the future. The information shown is based on net asset value per unit and assumes that distributions made by the Fund on its units in the period shown were reinvested at net asset value per unit in additional units of the Fund.



Compound Annual Returns YTD 1-Yr 3-Yr 5-Yr 10-Yr Inception Symphony Floating Rate Senior Loan Fund – Class A 10.4% 9.0% 6.2% 2.9% 3.3% 4.7% Symphony Floating Rate Senior Loan Fund – Class U 10.4% 9.3% 6.1% 3.2% 3.3% 4.6%

