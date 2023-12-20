Sleep In Heavenly Peace Strengthens Board Of Directors With Two New Members

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) We are confident that their leadership and insights will help us make even greater strides in our mission” - Eddie ArnoldTWIN FALLS, IDAHO, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- 12/15/2023 - Sleep in Heavenly Peace, a leading non-profit organization dedicated to ensuring that every child has a safe and comfortable place to sleep, is proud to announce the election of two distinguished individuals as new members to its Board of Directors: Kumisha Saffold and Deniz Conger.



Kumisha Saffold brings a wealth of experience in her field, having worked for over 17 years in child and family services. Her dedication to community service and expertise in Children Administration and Family Services will be invaluable assets to Sleep in Heavenly Peace. Her passion for making a difference in the lives of children aligns seamlessly with the mission of our organization.



Deniz Conger is equally accomplished, with a background in Nonprofit Management and a track record of success in Philanthropy Community Relations. Her commitment to philanthropy and her innovative approach to strategic growth will greatly contribute to the advancement of the cause. Her drive and vision are inspiring, and SHP is excited to see how her contributions will further the mission.



"We are thrilled to welcome Kumisha Saffold and Deniz Conger to our Board of Directors," said Eddie Arnold, Board of Director, Chairman. "Their diverse backgrounds and shared passion for helping children will be crucial in guiding our efforts to provide a bed for every child who needs one. We are confident that their leadership and insights will help us make even greater strides in our mission."



About Sleep in Heavenly Peace:

Sleep in Heavenly Peace (SHP) is a compassionate and dedicated non-profit organization founded with a singular, heartfelt mission: to ensure that NO CHILD SLEEPS ON THE FLOOR IN OUR TOWN. Established in 2012, SHP has been committed to building and delivering high-quality beds to children and families in need across the United States and in 4 different countries. Recognized for its community-driven approach, the organization mobilizes volunteers to help in the construction and distribution of beds, ensuring that the comfort and dignity of a good night's sleep is accessible to every child. SHP's mission reflects its profound commitment to impacting lives, one bed at a time. SHP continues to expand its reach, bringing communities together in the service of a cause that goes beyond mere charity-it's a movement of hope, care, and love.

