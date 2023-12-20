               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

'Won't Tolerate Houthi Attacks On Eilat Port'


12/20/2023 4:15:11 PM

(MENAFN- IANS) Tel Aviv, Dec 21 (IANS) Israel Defence Minister Yoav Gallant has said that Israel knows how to defend itself and won't tolerate Houthi missile attacks on its Eilat port.

Gallant was speaking to mediapersons after touring Israel Navy Sa'ar 6-Class corvette at Eilat port on Wednesday.

He said that Israel was getting ready for every mission and every command and added that the Navy and the Air Force of Israel were ready for any move on the part of Houthi rebels from Yemen, who are backed by Iran with arms and ammunition.

Houthi rebels have been attacking ships moving through the Red Sea and had publicly announced that they would attack ships.

--IANS

aal/khz

MENAFN20122023000231011071ID1107635787

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search