'Won't Tolerate Houthi Attacks On Eilat Port'

(MENAFN- IANS) Tel Aviv, Dec 21 (IANS) Israel Defence Minister Yoav Gallant has said that Israel knows how to defend itself and won't tolerate Houthi missile attacks on its Eilat port.

Gallant was speaking to mediapersons after touring Israel Navy Sa'ar 6-Class corvette at Eilat port on Wednesday.

He said that Israel was getting ready for every mission and every command and added that the Navy and the Air Force of Israel were ready for any move on the part of Houthi rebels from Yemen, who are backed by Iran with arms and ammunition.

Houthi rebels have been attacking ships moving through the Red Sea and had publicly announced that they would attack ships.

