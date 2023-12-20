Aerospace Wires & Cables Market Is Forecast To Reach US$ 975.1 Million In 2028, Says Stratview Research.

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The

Aerospace Wires & Cables Market is likely to grow at a significant

CAGR of 9.5%

during 2023-2028,

to reach

US$ 975.1 Million in 2028 , states Stratview Research. DETROIT, Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stratview Research, a global market research firm

Market Size in 2028 US$ 975.1 Million in 2028 Growth (CAGR) 9.5% during 2023-2028 Forecast Period 2023-2028 Trend Period 2016-2021 Base Year 2022 Number of Segments Covered 6 Number of Tables & Graphs 80+ Country-Level Market Assessment 20

Segment Insights on Aerospace Wires & Cables Market

The

Aerospace Wires & Cables Market is segmented based on Platform Type, Application Type, Product Type, Material Type, Purpose Type, and region.

Based on platform type

- The aircraft wires & cables market is segmented as commercial aircraft, regional aircraft, general aviation, military aircraft, helicopters, and others.

Commercial Aircraft is expected to dominate the market in 2022 and is expected to register a higher CAGR, during the forecast period. The increasing production rates of various commercial aircraft are the major factor, which is expected to drive the segment growth. Airbus forecasts a demand for 32,630 single-aisle and 8,220 wide-body aircraft over the next 20 years. similar estimation of over 40,000 commercial and regional aircraft deliveries by Boeing in the next twenty years.

Based on the application type

- The market is classified as avionics, interiors, propulsion systems, airframes, and others.

Among all the segments,

interior applications are

likely to be the key demand generators for wires & cables during the forecast period, owing to the rising penetration of IFECs . Moreover, the avionics segment is expected to record significant growth, during the forecast period, as there will be a larger usage of wires & cables, with the transition

to digital avionic systems in modern aircraft. High speed, lighter weight, compactness, and durability of wires & cables are the key requirements for avionics applications.

Based on the product type

- The market is bifurcated into hook-up wires, coaxial cables, data bus cables, power cables, and others.

The

hook-up wires segment held

the largest share

of the market in 2022 owing to its widespread usage in aerospace interiors and avionics.

Data bus cables aren't far behind and have captured around one-fourth share in 2022. Data bus cables are widely used in avionics, in-flight entertainment, and communication needs. The latter is also expected to record the fastest long-term growth during the forecast period.

Based on the material type

- The market is segmented into PTFE tape, polyimide tape/PTFE tape, polyimide tape/UV laser markable, and others.

PTFE tape is expected to remain the dominant material type in the market

during the forecast period , as these wires can withstand high power as well as protect cables from fire and heat. PTFE tape also has excellent low dielectric properties, exhibits low-loss factors, has unique resistance to high temperatures, chemical reactions, and corrosion; and FST.

Based on the purpose type

- The market is segmented into general-purpose wires & cables and special-purpose wires & cables.

General-purpose wires & cables dominated the market

due to the wide-scale requirements for standard aerospace electrification, onboard and ATC communication, and navigation.

Which Region Offers the Best Opportunity and Growth?

The report suggests that North America is likely to take the lead in the market .

This growth is majorly attributed to the following –

-

A robust supply chain with the presence of several stakeholders.

-

Key wires & cables suppliers in the region are TE Connectivity, Judd Wire, Inc., Marmon Group, L, Allied Wire & Cable, Specialty Cable Corporation (SCC), and Harbour Industries.

Likewise, With the highest growth (YoY) in the demand for aerospace wires & cables in 2022,

Asia-Pacific is expected to remain the fastest-growing market, during the forecast period .

Aerospace Wires & Cables Market Drivers

Some of the key drivers listed in the report are given below.

-

Rebounding commercial aircraft production.

-

Increasing use of wires & cables in modern aircraft.

-

Fervent efforts toward developing electric aircraft.

Top 5 Companies in Aerospace Wires & Cables Market?

The market is fairly consolidated with the presence of some global and regional players. Stratview Research has identified the following companies as the top market players.



Carlisle Companies, Inc.

TE Connectivity

Nexans S.A.

Judd Wire Inc. Prysmian Group

