Inari Medical To Present At The 42Nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: NARI) (“Inari”), a medical device company focused on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous and other diseases, announced today its management team will present at the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, January 10, 2024 at 9:45AM Pacific Time.

A live audio webcast and replay of the presentation may be accessed for 30 days on the“Investor Relations” section of the company's website at:

About Inari Medical, Inc.

Patients first. No small plans. Take care of each other. These are the guiding principles that form the ethos of Inari Medical. We are committed to improving lives in extraordinary ways by creating innovative solutions for both unmet and underrecognized health needs. In addition to our purpose-built products, we leverage our capabilities in education, clinical research, and program development to improve patient outcomes. We are passionate about our mission to establish our treatments as the standard of care for venous thromboembolism and beyond. We are just getting started.

John Hsu, CFA

VP, Investor Relations

949-658-3889

