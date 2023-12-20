Five Below, Inc. Announces Participation In The 2024 ICR Conference

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PHILADELPHIA, PA, Dec. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVE), the trend-right, high-quality extreme-value retailer for tweens, teens and beyond, today announced that management will participate in the 2024 ICR Conference to be held at the JW Marriott Orlando Grande Lakes in Orlando, Florida. Joel Anderson, President and CEO, and Kristy Chipman, CFO, are currently scheduled to participate in a presentation on Monday, January 8, 2024, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

The audio portion of the presentation will be webcast live at . An archived replay will be available two hours after the conclusion of the live event.

The company plans to release its holiday sales results prior to the ICR Conference.

About Five Below:

Five Below is a leading high-growth value retailer offering trend-right, high-quality products loved by tweens, teens and beyond. We believe life is better when customers are free to "let go & have fun" in an amazing experience filled with unlimited possibilities. With most items priced between $1 and $5, and some extreme value items priced beyond $5 in our incredible Five Beyond shop, Five Below makes it easy to say YES! to the newest, coolest stuff across eight awesome Five Below worlds: Style, Room, Sports, Tech, Create, Party, Candy and New & Now. Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Five Below today has more than 1,500 stores in 43 states. For more information, please visit or find Five Below on Instagram, TikTok, X and Facebook @FiveBelow.

