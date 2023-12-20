Mongo Holdings Acquires Grande Dunes Marina In Myrtle Beach, SC

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ATLANTA, Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Barry Bierenbaum, Gail Bierenbaum, and Mongo Holdings are pleased to announce its continued partnership with Keel Funds in the acquisition of Grande Dunes Marina in Myrtle Beach South Carolina. Both entities are pleased with the continuing growth of their marina investment platform with the addition of this institutional grade marina property. The acquisition of Grande Dunes Marina is the second in the Grand Strand area for the

Mongo-Keel team and will most certainly be one of the jewels in the growing portfolio. This is the third marina acquisition for the partnership, which collectively sees opportunity to grow the relationship and portfolio in 2024 and beyond.

Grande Dunes Marina is a high quality, 150-slip marina asset located directly on the Intercoastal Waterway, just south of the Atlantic pass at Little River, SC. It provides both full-service dining, as well as casual food and beverage options, a ship store, fuel sales, and a large rental boat operation for the public to utilize. The marina is located within the beautiful Grande Dunes master development, which includes full beach access for its permanent residents and guests.



The Mongo-Keel team looks forward to managing Grande Dunes Marina at the highest standard, as well as bringing material improvements and growth to its operations and physical infrastructure in the years to come. Barry Bierenbaum, CEO and Chairman of Mongo Holdings mentioned "Mongo Holdings is excited to partner with Keel Funds on Grande Dunes Marina to expand services and integrate within the Grande Dunes Master Community." Bill

Boden, Keel Fund's Advisor noted, "The location, access, physical appearance, and current tenancy of the Marina are all outstanding. The property is situated amid an expanding Grande Dunes development, which is the premier master planned community and resort in all the Grand Strand region. Our team has plans for exciting improvements at Grande Dunes Marina and surrounding land to further enhance this outstanding asset as a year round destination."

Contact Information

Grant Jaax

[email protected]

Randall Foster

[email protected]

German Estrada

[email protected]

Chris Carlton

[email protected]

William A. Boden

[email protected]

More information about Mongo Holdings is available at the company's website



SOURCE Mongo Holdings