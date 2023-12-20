TKS Design Group Featured In Forbes Article On The Evolution Of Interior Design Trends In 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

GLEN ELLYN, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- TKS Design Group, a reputable firm offering design-build solutions across multiple locations, including Chicago, IL, surrounding suburbs of Chicago, and Naples, FL, is proud to announce its feature in a recent Forbes article titled "Interior Designs Going Away in 2024." In this exclusive feature, the firm's CEO Susan Klimala shared insights into the shifting landscape of interior design trends, highlighting the transition from The Grand Millennial Aesthetic to a new era of design characterized by vibrant colors, bold geometrical shapes, and rich textures.The Forbes article, published in December, delves into the visionary perspectives of industry leaders, with Susan Klimala at the forefront, offering a compelling narrative on the ever-evolving trends of interior design aesthetics in the coming year.Referring to the Forbes article, CEO and creative director of TKS Design Group, Susan Klimala said:“This recognition reaffirms our commitment to innovation and our ability to anticipate and embrace the next wave of design aesthetics. It isn't just a testament to our past successes but a promise to our clients that we will continue to shape the future of design with creativity, vision, and a dedication to quality solutions.”About: TKS Design Group is a distinguished design-build firm with a proven track record, proudly serving clients across multiple locations, including Chicago, IL, surrounding suburbs of Chicago, and Naples, FL. As an award-winning industry leader, the firm is celebrated for its cutting-edge designs and unwavering commitment to impeccable workmanship. Specializing in a wide range of projects, including kitchens, bathrooms, bedrooms, and more, TKS Design Group brings creativity and precision to every aspect of design and construction.For more information, please visit

