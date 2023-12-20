A New Era For EU Migration And Asylum

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The European Union finalized a significant agreement on migration and asylum, implementing stricter asylum procedures at its borders.



It aims to share the burden of hosting migrants more evenly across member states.



Southern European countries, often the first entry point for migrants, will enforce these stricter rules.



Under the agreement, countries can choose to accept migrants or contribute to an E fund. This choice aims to balance responsibilities among all EU members.



The pact also speeds up the process of evaluating asylum applications. It quickly identifies and returns ineligible individuals to their home or transit countries.



Detention centers will be established at borders for certain individuals. These centers will hold people deemed ineligible for asylum or considered security threats.



The EU views this agreement as a pragmatic solution to its migration challenges. It emphasizes a unified approach to migration management.







However, refugee rights groups and humanitarian organizations have expressed concerns. They worry about potential rights violations, including the arbitrary detention of migrants.



The deal also raises questions about the externalization of border control and the EU's commitment to refugee protection.



The agreement still needs formal approval by the European Parliament and Council. If ratified, it will significantly change the EU's approach to migration from 2024.



This policy represents a complex balance between managing migration , protecting asylum seekers' rights, and addressing internal EU political dynamics.

MENAFN20122023007421016031ID1107635756