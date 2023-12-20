Dubai Municipality Organizes 'Safety Tent' To Highlight Relevance Of Safety Requirements At Construction Sites

(MENAFN- Mid-East) tdi_2:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_2 tdi_2 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_2{text-align:center}}

Dubai Municipality organized 'Safety Tent' in Jebel Ali Workers' Residence intending to raise awareness of the significance of adhering to safety and protection requirements at sites under construction in Dubai. The 'Safety Tent' initiative is one of the activities under the 'Safety at Construction Sites' campaign initiated by the Municipality in November 2023, to ensure compliance of sites with key safety standards and rules, safeguard individuals, and reduce the rate of accidents, injuries, and other risks.

The initiative included seminars and lectures, which were held in the Urdu language, for workers of contracting companies within the Emirate of Dubai at their residence in Jebel Ali, to raise awareness on the security and safety requirements to be prioritized to protect them from any accidents and risks they may face. The Municipality also organized physical health awareness workshops, while the Dubai Health Authority (DHA) conducted free medical examinations for workers participating in the event.

Through its 'Safety at Construction Sites' campaign, the Municipality aimed to reach all sites under construction across Dubai and individuals working, including engineers, consultants, supervisors, and laborers. This reinforces the Municipality's goals of developing a globally renowned smart, sustainable, and cutting-edge construction industry in Dubai by providing a sustainable health system and developing and implementing the highest public and professional safety standards that safeguard and enhance the safety of all individuals, especially those working on construction sites.

Dubai Municipality's efforts come in line with its commitment to ensure a safe, protected, and healthy working environment. It constantly promotes the safety rules and concepts at the constructions' sites and reminds workers of the importance of ensuring these safety requirements to preserve their lives. Additionally, it fosters the use of innovative tools to implement safety requirements and prioritize its usage at sites under construction to safeguard workers from any risks.