NEW YORK, December 20, 2023 – LexisNexis® Legal & Professional , a leading global provider of information and analytics, today announced it is expanding U.S. law school access to Lexis+ AITM, a transformative legal generative AI solution that supports conversational search, intelligent legal drafting, insightful summarization, and document analysis. Earlier this fall, Lexis+ AI was provided to faculty and select students at leading law schools to test its applications in the law school environment. Feedback from the testing and discovery work was incorporated into the product and rollout plans. Students will begin to receive access as early as this week.

According to a recent LexisNexis survey of over 450 law school librarians, legal research and writing, and legal technology professors, 78% of law school faculty have plans to teach students about generative AI tools this spring. Feedback from this set of customers will be used to further optimize the solution for law school users, provide guided study tailored to the law school curriculum, and develop cutting-edge and ethical AI education tools.

“We're delighted to have the opportunity to work closely with valued customers to introduce our effective, accurate, and secure generative AI tools into the law school curriculum,” said Sean Fitzpatrick, CEO of LexisNexis North America, UK and Ireland.“It's a win-win that helps the next generation of lawyers prepare to practice by honing their skills using Lexis+ AI. At the same time, law school faculty and student feedback is critically important to the continued development of the solution.”

Lexis+ AI is a generative AI solution designed to transform legal work. Its answers are grounded in the world's largest repository of accurate and exclusive legal content from LexisNexis with industry-leading data security and attention to privacy. LexisNexis is focused on the continuous improvement of Lexis+ AI through customer feedback and the rapid development and introduction of new features and capabilities.

Law school faculty and students who have tested Lexis+ AI appreciate its ease of use, privacy, efficiency, and ability to retain context.

According to Kristina Chamorro, an Instructional and Educational Technology Librarian at the University of California, Berkeley School of Law,“The most useful aspect for me has been to create a useful starting point that will save me a lot of time, and that highlights resources in a very useable way. The drafting aspects are also terrific in terms of freeing up my time to dig into the research.”

“Amazing product. Love that it's confidential and the drafting component of it is surprisingly very articulate and requires little editing to get to a final product,” said Andie Sims, a 2L student at Wake Forest University School of Law.

“Very useful tool! Easy to use. Prompts are helpful. I think this will help prevent needless searching for draft formats,” added Payton Taylor, a 2L student at Wake Forest University School of Law.

Law firms have indicated they expect their summer and fall associates to be well-versed on the most advanced legal research tools, including generative AI. LexisNexis will be working closely with faculty during the spring semester to ensure students and graduates are ready to add value with Lexis+ AI next summer.

LexisNexis is responsibly developing legal AI solutions with human oversight. LexisNexis, part of RELX, follows the RELX Responsible AI Principles , considering the real-world impact of its solutions on people and taking action to prevent the creation or reinforcement of unfair bias.?

For more information on faculty resources for Lexis+ AI, including training webinars, videos, PDFs, and teaching tools, visit the Lexis+ AI faculty resources page .

