Chris Degner Joins Water Tower Research (WTR) As Managing Director, Investor Relations Advisory

December 20, 2023, ST. PETERSBURG, FL – Water Tower Research LLC ( ) is pleased to announce that Wall Street and investor relations veteran Chris Degner joins the firm as Managing Director, Investor Relations Advisory.

Water Tower Research modernizes investor relations by building a unique ecosystem integrating strategic investor relations with research-driven content, communications, and broad investor engagement.

Commenting on the addition of Chris Degner, Tim Gerdeman, Vice Chair & Co-Founder, stated,“We are pleased to welcome Chris Degner to the rapidly growing team at Water Tower Research. Chris will play a pivotal role in expanding WTR's investor relations advisory services that complements our best-in-class independent digital equity research content, powered by Wall Street veterans.”

Also commenting on the hire of Chris Degner, Shawn Severson, President & Co-Founder, stated,“Adding Chris is yet another key building block in growing the Water Tower IR ecosystem. Chris brings a wealth of experience to help leverage the WTR platform with strategic IR initiatives as companies look for more effective ways to engage with investors in today's new IR landscape”.

Chris Degner has more than 20 years of Wall Street, investor relations, and oil & gas industry experience. Prior to joining Water Tower Research, Chris was Corporate Development Manager in Chevron's Renewable Energy Group, Vice President of Finance & Investor Relations at Great Western Petroleum, and Head of Investor Relations at Occidental Petroleum Corporation. Earlier in his career, Chris held investment banking positions at UBS and R.W. Baird.

Chris holds a Master's degree in International Affairs from Columbia University focused on international financial and energy markets and a Bachelor's degree in Finance & Creative Writing from the University of Illinois in Urbana-Champaign.

About Water Tower Research

